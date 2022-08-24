As a taxpayer in good standing, living in Ascension Parish but just a stone’s throw across the Bayou Manchac from East Baton Rouge Parish, I feel free to submit a shortlist of wants.
First of all, having been a volunteer in Volunteers In Public Schools a few years ago, one of the first things I want to see is pay for our public school teachers that is a living wage, and is high enough so that we do not have a shortage of teachers. To achieve that I do not want to see increased taxes on those who can least afford it; start any increases over $100,000 a year with a truly graduated income tax.
Secondly, I'd like to see us improve our roads and infrastructure. Right now, we have a gasoline tax that is about the eighth-lowest in the nation. Let’s increase that by 20 or 30 cents a gallon while prices are low and let’s not worry about hurting the feelings of ExxonMobil, Standard Oil or any other large gasoline producer, even if they support our legislators getting reelected.
Third, we only need to elect politicians who understand science. Global warming is a consequence of our putting too much carbon into the atmosphere. That is a scientifically accepted fact.
That means our legislators need to pass laws limiting petroleum use and misuse and also pass laws encouraging the use of hybrid and totally electrified vehicles. Before you vote, talk to and listen to your legislators and candidates and see if they want to move Louisiana ahead.
RAY SCHELL
retired chemist
Prairieville