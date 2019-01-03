South Korea Mattis North Korea

The whole world has now read that U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis resigned because President Donald Trump, abruptly and without consultation with his military, decided to pull U.S. troops out of Syria. What has been lost in the turmoil is the fact that it was Turkish President Recep Erdogan who convinced him to do it.

Who can blame Mattis for being infuriated when his commander-in-chief kowtows to a petty dictator like Erdogan, who wants the U.S. Army out of the way so that he can continue his brutal assault on America’s most dependable ally in the country, the Syrian Democratic Forces? For years, Turkey has refused to attack ISIS and has instead bombarded and murdered the one force that has succeeded in defeating ISIS, the Kurdish troops of the SDF. That’s because Turkey pretends to be an ally so that it may continue its long history of genocide and ethnic cleansing: first it was the Armenians, now it’s the Kurds.

U.S. policy in the Middle East has been warped for far too long by a pseudo-ally who jail tens of thousands, murders his minority populations, and tries to censor what is said in American universities and high school textbooks about Turkey’s long history of violence and repression.

Vasken Kaltakdjian

business owner

Baton Rouge

