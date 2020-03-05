On the heels of World Day of Social Justice, recognized on Feb. 20, the importance of closing inequalities is top of mind.
Recognized by the United Nations as this year’s theme, “Closing the Inequalities Gap to Achieve Social Justice” is a long-standing priority of the Office of Justice and Peace of Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans. In response to the inequities that have defined New Orleans’ population for decades, our office seeks funding for poverty programs, advocates for legislative issues and furthers the cause through programs like Cornerstone Builders and Workforce Development.
To echo the United Nations sentiment that social justice is advanced when we remove the barriers people face because of gender, age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture or disability, we challenge New Orleanians to stand behind equal access to society’s privileges and opportunities and join us in supporting programs, addressing the causes of poverty.
Initiatives like Jane Place Neighborhood Sustainability, a community land trust and housing rights organization committed to creating sustainable, democratic and economically just neighborhoods and communities in New Orleans, is one of many examples.
In addition, it’s imperative we assist individuals in re-entering our community via rehabilitation through service. In Louisiana, 43% of ex-offenders are likely to be back in jail within five years. However, if the formerly incarcerated are able to find and hold a job for three years, that rate drops by more than 50%. A subset of Catholic Charities’ Office of Justice and Peace, Cornerstone Builders was established to address this issue with the firm belief that community service equips people with the skills and assets necessary to be responsible, productive citizens.
There’s no denying that when citizens are provided with the tools to succeed, our society benefits as a whole. In our workplaces, homes and churches, we can all help to promote a just society by challenging inequality and valuing diversity.
KEVIN J. FITZPATRICK
program director, Office of Justice and Peace
New Orleans