Local economist Loren Scott recently painted a promising forecast for Louisiana, saying the state was poised to regain many of the jobs it lost during the recession. A big reason is a resurgence in the oil and gas sector and anticipated growth in Gulf of Mexico energy activity. Signs of an emerging rebound are evident through upticks in interest at Gulf lease sales and activity at Port Fourchon.
The state’s continued support for policies that allow for local energy production has helped enable small businesses and manufacturers to operate more cost-effectively and contributed to increased disposable income for families.
To maintain and expand this advantage, policymakers must continue to take steps to secure our long-term energy and economic security. This includes supporting pipelines — statistically, the safest and most efficient way to move energy — and the federal government’s proposal to expand oil and gas leasing in the Gulf of Mexico, which could generate nearly 24,000 jobs, almost $2.2 billion in annual GDP and over $1.4 billion in revenue for coastal projects.
For the benefit of the state and its citizens, the priority must be to continue to work together across political aisles on reasonable solutions that will allow Louisiana to grow energy production and delivery, safely and efficiently.
Kaitlin Schmidtke
state director, Consumer Energy Alliance
Houston