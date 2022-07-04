If you or I lied to Congress, we would be guilty of a crime. I hear it over and over again that no one is above the law.
But it seems that there is a group of people who are above the law, members of the U.S. Supreme Court. The law itself.
At least three members lied to Congress during their hearings to assess their worthiness to sit as justices. This was proven when they struck down Roe v. Wade. Each one said that they would uphold this law. They lied and should be prosecuted.
LEONARD WHITE
professor
New Orleans