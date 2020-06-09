It is most unfortunate that folks today give in to being “politically correct” rather than accurate.
Indeed, we’ve lately seen and heard much that would be construed as a complete lack of intestinal fortitude. We need to stand up for what is right and condemn that which is wrong.
Our forefathers of every nationality fought and died for this country to be free. Whereas prejudice exists in every walk of life, the United States of America and its flag have long stood for equality and justice for all.
During the birth of our nation, the likes of Washington, Jefferson and others of our founding fathers struggled with the issue of slavery, as they felt it hypocritical to promote a “free” nation and yet allow slavery to exist. Their big issue was that areas of the world that had freed slaves experienced the slaughter of innocent people once the slaves were, in fact, freed. Our founding fathers abhorred the killing of innocent people and struggled with this issue.
They would also condemn the looting and rioting and killing that is happening today — and so should we all. If any group disrespects another’s property and life, how can it wish to get respect for property and life? I agree that “Black Lives Matter” — but so do white lives, Hispanic lives, Asian lives, etc. When blacks kill other blacks, they convince no one that “Black Lives Matter!”
The American flag that so many want to disrespect is the symbol of a nation that provides more freedom to its citizenry than any nation in the world. To dishonor the flag shows a complete lack of intelligence. It is neither the flag nor our nation that condones prejudice, but the small mindedness of men of every ethnicity.
Only by coming together in the spirit of that same flag can we achieve the peace and equality everyone desires. Dishonoring our nation and our flag serves no purpose but to further promote division.
KERRY P. REDMANN JR.
engineer
Mandeville