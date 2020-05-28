Regarding your editorial of May 21, “One timid step forward on accountability for judges”:
I am pleased to see your efforts to make judges accountable for their actions. I would, however, also like to see the Metropolitan Crime Commission of New Orleans focus on at least one of the many crime problems in our area and not on the accountability of our judges.
For the information of MCC, the criminals are the ones who commit the murders, robberies, rapes, distribute drugs, steal cars, break into our homes and cars, etc., etc.
The judges must be held accountable for their actions. But, they are not the “bad guys.” I may not have agreed with some of them from time to time, but I always knew them to focus on protecting us from the bad guys, and work hard to do so.
Our city has a crime problem. In some parts of town criminals keep us indoors.
Many of us go to our cars each morning hoping it hasn’t been burglarized the night before. Crime problems abound and are not hard to find. I suggest the “Crime Commission” work on reducing crime and lay off the judges!
HARRY CONNICK SR.
former district attorney
New Orleans