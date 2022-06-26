Isn't it wonderful that we live in a global economy? Everything from toys to clothes to computer chips are manufactured overseas.
President Joe Biden wants to bring more jobs home from overseas, which I applaud, but his plan has a fatal flaw. He is pro-union. He would like to see right-to-work states eliminated.
Just look at the electric car rebate plan. Rebates would be more from union-supported dealerships than nonunion dealerships. Don't get me wrong; I have nothing against unions. But if every business is union, that will demand higher sale costs of products, not to mention possible union strikes for various reasons.
The higher costs will affect people on the lower end of the pay scale. And I can already hear politicians (political panderers) blaming businesses for price gouging.
If the president would have ever been involved in a business, he would know that his all-union economy would fail.
DAVE HEBERT
retired plasma operator
Lafayette