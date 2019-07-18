The 2019 openings of the Bonnet Carre Spillway have brought severe damage to Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Borgne, and the Mississippi Sound. The damage to fish stocks, oysters, aquatic mammals, and other species has catastrophically stretched over some of the most productive estuary areas in the nation. The damage is still accumulating. This was done to save New Orleans in 2019, but what will it take in the future and at what cost?

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responsible for the dredging of the Mississippi River below New Orleans to insure navigable passage of ships in and out of the river. The Corps has publicly stated that it is concentrating its efforts and funding to maintain Southwest Pass for shipping. The Corps also models river heights resulting from upstream water volumes and determines the need to open the Spillway and other control structures based on their studies.

Ahead of July 4th weekend, troubling algae bloom closes 4 more Mississippi Beaches As green-blue algae swirls in the Mississippi Sound, twelve beaches across Hancock and Harrison County remain closed to the public, according …

There have been numerous reports, over the last few years, of other river passes south of New Orleans silting up and becoming too shallow for navigation and diminishing their use in moving the high volume of spring-time river water into the Gulf. These other passes include South Pass, Main Pass, Pass a Loutre, Tiger Pass, and Baptiste Collette. When the mouth of a river becomes shallower or more restricted, it requires more river height, or head, to flow its volume of water over the shallower bottom. Historically, this increased head raised the river at upstream locations to levels where it overflowed banks and sought a different path to the Gulf, thereby fanning out and creating the lower portion of Louisiana. This may be happening now.

While the Corps focus is on navigational dredging and flood protection, the ecology and economy of southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi are suffering from repeated, lengthy spillway openings. In addition to new upstream studies, including the Atchafalaya, Old River, and Morganza, our region urgently needs an evaluation of river flow downstream of New Orleans; including river pass dredging and other means of moving river water, south of New Orleans, into the Gulf. Corps of Engineers cost-benefit calculations should include the economic, ecological, and human impacts now being experienced by the Lake Pontchartrain Basin including Lake Borgne and the Biloxi Marsh, as well as the Mississippi Sound. Corps’ work scopes should be expanded to include downstream dredging and other related work to minimize Bonnet Carre Spillway openings. Unless new ways are quickly found to manage river flow to the Gulf, the ecology of the Lake Pontchartrain Basin and the Mississippi Sound may be permanently destroyed.

The congressional delegations of Louisiana and Mississippi need to work together to secure prompt authorization and expedited scheduling of such efforts. Since the Mississippi Sound comes under the jurisdiction of the Mobile office of the Corps, they should work closely with the New Orleans office of the Corps to jointly bring new approaches to this problem. This is critical for both states.

John Bergeron

engineer

Metairie