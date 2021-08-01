On July 23, Congressman Steve Scalise led fellow Republican House members in a press conference half-heartedly encouraging constituents to get the COVID vaccine. Scalise himself was not vaccinated until July 18.
His failure months ago promptly to explain the importance of protecting ourselves individually as well as our wider community is appallingly irresponsible. His selfishly partisan attitude endangers all our grandchildren and their classmates who are too young to be vaccinated. We must remember this next year when he runs for reelection.
CAROL BILLINGS
retired law librarian
New Orleans