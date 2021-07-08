Louisiana doesn’t need another large polluting plant adding more cancer-causing chemicals to our industrial corridor.
The Tulane Environmental Law Clinic has issued a report on the air pollution and poverty rates in Louisiana. This report indicated that low-income communities with high toxic air pollution had average cancer rates of about 515 cases per 100,000 residents. Some Louisiana leaders may bristle at the president’s reference to “Cancer Alley,” but they have earned this title.
The proposed plant at the Chalmette refinery is not new “green” technology. It merely mimics the earlier conversion of corn into ethanol which was used to subsidize corn. This not “new” technology but was used by the Germans in World War II. PBF is promising 20 long-term jobs. Are these well-paying jobs or just more minimum wage jobs?
ROBERT C. SHAW
retired
New Orleans