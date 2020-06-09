I am writing to point out something about the George Floyd murder that I have not seen commented upon. Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd's neck for almost 9 minutes.
When white policemen shoot or otherwise kill an unarmed black man, it usually involves one or two gunshots, less than a minute. Once fired, bullets cannot be called back. There is no time to reconsider, regret or change one's mind.
It took George Floyd almost 9 minutes to die. Chauvin had almost 9 minutes to reconsider, regret and change his mind — almost 9 minutes to decide not to kill George Floyd.
THOMAS “T” DIEMER
retired librarian
Kenner