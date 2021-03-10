LSU has been in the hot seat lately when it comes to its response to sexual assault, but we should not let those headlines distract us from the rampant and systemic problems our state has when it comes to supporting sexual assault survivors.
On any given day you can find a news story in Louisiana about how a system failed a survivor, but we’ve also had our fair share of national headlines. In 2014, it was reported that Louisiana was out of compliance with a 2005 federal law that prohibited billing survivors for forensic medical exams.
Some law enforcement agencies throughout the state still require victims to take polygraphs as a condition to making a police report (this is if they don’t arrest them outright for attempting to make a report), which is also a violation of state and the 2005 federal law. Survivors are told they must prepay court costs for sexual assault protection orders because they are not “domestic related.” That’s another practice that violates state and Federal law.
Louisiana has only a handful of victim service providers that exclusively serve sexual assault survivors. This is likely due to Louisiana being one of just a few states that do not provide state general funds to sexual assault centers. The list could go on, but please don’t think our problems for sexual assault survivors are limited to what’s going on at LSU.
If you saw what I see every day, you would realize this is just the tip of the iceberg.
MORGAN LAMANDRE
legal director, Sexual Trauma Awareness & Response
Baton Rouge