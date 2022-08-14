As Louisiana’s economy continues its recovery from the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division continues to find some employers classify workers as independent contractors to reduce labor costs. They think they have found a way to save on paying overtime wages, unemployment insurance and workers’ compensation premiums and tax withholdings.
In many cases, these employers are making serious mistakes and costly errors.
When employers misclassify workers, they often incur Fair Labor Standards Act violations that can result in back wages and liquidated damages owed to affected workers. These amounts can add up quickly and become liabilities for companies when they least expect them or can afford them. Misclassifying workers also deprives workers of their rights to benefits such as job-protected leave, insurance benefits and eligibility for retirement or investment plans.
This practice often affects workers in the home health care and construction industries. These industries employ essential workers who help to care for people in great need and make critical infrastructure repairs and improvements. These workers deserve to be classified properly to ensure their employers pay them every dollar that they earn.
Companies that illegally misclassify workers can reduce labor overhead by more than 30%. Imagine how successful your favorite sports team would be if its competitors began every game with a 30-point advantage.
WHD stands ready to help workers recover wages when they believe they been shortchanged by their employers. We also encourage employers unsure about the proper classification of workers and other FLSA requirements to contact us with their questions. In both cases, your local Wage and Hour Division office is prepared to answer your call and answer your questions.
TROY MOUTON
U.S. Department of Labor, Wage and Hour Division
New Orleans