The House of Representatives Administration of Criminal Justice Committee failed to approve House Bill 11, the Model All Road Users Act. The Act has been passed in 10 states.
Ten states adopted it to protect pedestrians, motorcyclists and bicyclists from reckless drivers and it resulted in reduced fatalities of over 18% to 30%. Pedestrians, road construction workers, emergency workers, motorcyclists and bicyclists will continue to be killed with no penalty other than a small fine.
Is that justice for all? I don’t think so.
GLENN C. MCGOVERN
motorcycle safety instructor, lawyer
Metairie