I agree with Luke Johnson's column of June 4. Drew Brees needs to understand the flag and the land are only symbols. No one is disrespecting either the flag or our country by simply taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem.
I speak as a fellow Marine and I too am white. I enlisted during the Vietnam crisis. I am therefore qualified to make the statement that I took an oath to preserve and protect the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic. At this point in time, we can and must understand that some of those that we look to for protection and law and order are just as likely to be the perpetrators of harm and violence on our citizens.
It is in the national interest that we unite to end this practice as soon as possible. We cannot wait another minute, hour or day to end the violence that has taken over our country.
Everyone should be reasonably assured that they are equal in the eyes of the law. This transcends black and white and elevates the problem to a whole new level. We are not just admitting that free speech in this and many other cases is necessary but must be allowed.
I have always held the view that I must accept some views may differ from my own but I also must respect every person’s right to have a different view. The Constitution protects a person's right to free speech and requires us all to allow that speech even if it makes us want to retaliate.
While I respect and understand Drew's remarks about his grandfathers, I must also accept and understand the remarks being made by his teammates and others around the country that they are not being heard. It’s not about your ancestors. It’s about equality and dignity.
While taking a knee during the national anthem may seem disrespectful it is and should always remain an individual’s right to do so. I respect and love what Drew Brees has done for the team and the city and metro area around New Orleans but this is something he needs to understand at a deeper level.
He should talk to his teammates, local black clergy and others who may be able to help him get past this view and hopefully begin a new dialogue that will help us all.
MICHAEL CHAMPAGNE
retired educator
Kenner