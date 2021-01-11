The Times-Picayune and The Advocate on Jan. 6 brought us several very interesting writings including a letter from Foster Campbell and Sharon Smith LaHoste. Both letters addressed Wednesday’s Electoral College vote count.
Campbell wrote of his experience of an elected official as both a winner and a loser of elections. He urged the Louisiana delegation to end the baseless challenges to the vote count.
LaHoste similarly exhorted U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and others to end their effort to overturn the results of the election, warning of the damage such irresponsible behavior would have on our democracy. Stephanie Grace wrote a commentary about the background of several key players and mentioned Kennedy’s role in the “objections.” There was also an opinion from the editors urging that loyalty to Trump not be put ahead of democracy.
That’s how the day started. What happened later Wednesday was one of the most disturbing and dangerous events in American history. I’ve heard it described as a Day of Infamy; Dec. 7, 1941, held that title. Wednesday came close.
Louisiana is a very conservative state. I am a conservative person. I registered as a Republican in 1971 and remained so until Donald Trump became president. I’ve told myself to just wait until he loses and then the party would return to its law and order, conservative roots.
I’m rethinking that idea. Given the behavior of our leaders such as Kennedy and U.S. Reps. Steve Scalise, Clay Higgins, Garret Graves and Mike Johnson, I don’t see a path back to a rational party.
Scalise made a vigorous defense of President Trump’s contention that the election was stolen. Just a little more fuel on the fire that was about to explode.
It wasn’t long after that that chaos came banging on the door. The last time the Capitol was attacked was in 1814 during the War of 1812 by the British, a foreign power. This time it was attacked by minions of our own president with an assist by his allies in Congress.
Sad day, but don’t blame Scalise. As the smoke was still in the air, Scalise said, “Let’s come back together. Let’s tone down the rhetoric.” Yeah, right.
SKIP MILLER
development coordinator
New Orleans