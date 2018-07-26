The subject of the death penalty has — unusually — become the subject of a political debate in the past few days. In matters of life and death, it’s important to look past partisanship and focus on justice, the law and the facts.
Here is the truth about Louisiana’s death penalty system:
Louisiana leads the nation in death row exonerations per capita. Over 80 percent of death sentences in Louisiana are reversed before an execution takes place. Louisiana’s death penalty system has cost more than $100 million over the last 10 years. Nor does the government identify the worst of the worst offenders in Louisiana. Those sentenced to death — even those convicted of horrible crimes — are more likely to be intellectually disabled, mentally ill or broken by trauma.
The death penalty has not been proven to be a deterrent of violent crime. In fact, many of the country’s lowest-crime states abandoned the death penalty long ago. Receiving a death sentence has much more to do with race, education, geography, poverty and the preference of an individual prosecutor than the nature of the crime committed. The due process necessary for such a severe — and irreversible — punishment subjects victim family members to years of appeals. Polls show that when given the option, Louisianians favor a life sentence without parole or a life sentence with parole after 30 years rather than the death penalty. And when asked what they cared about most, Louisiana citizens listed the death penalty dead last as a priority, far behind roads, education and good government. A life sentence in Angola is an extremely severe penalty and one that still allows the system to correct its mistakes, maintain public safety and seek justice on behalf of victims.
These are the facts, the hard truths, that Louisianians need to confront about the state’s death penalty system. It is a conversation that is much more complicated than the intentionally provocative political rhetoric regarding firing squads and hangings that we have seen in the past week.
William Quigley
director, Loyola Law Clinic and the Gillis Long Poverty Law Center
New Orleans