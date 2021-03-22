My letter responds to the gentleman who believes it is disrespectful to kneel during the playing of the national anthem. I prefer to stand. I also spent a number of years in the military defending an individual’s right to stand or kneel.
The concern I have with people complaining about disrespect shown to the flag is as follows. How about all the people that use the flag as an article of clothing? Shirts, shorts, bathing suits, scarfs for their head, boots, beach towels and more.
How about the guy that takes the American flag, cuts it in half and sews a Confederate flag to the other side? How about the sports fan that takes the American flag, changes the color and then prints the team logo across the face? How about all of the other organizations that alter the flag to fit with their cause?
I would much rather see an individual kneel in prayer before the flag than see some drunken, overweight individual using the flag as a swimsuit or shorts. As for the overpaid NFL players, if you think they are paid too much, turn off the television.
RICHARD STAGNOLI
retired safety auditor
Central