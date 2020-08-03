I read that LSU plans for 50% capacity in Tiger Stadium if the state is in Phase 2.
I've seen how tightly seats in that stadium are packed. If every other seat is empty, will there be 6 feet between people? Will there be 6 feet to the people in front or behind?
The "6-feet" requirement is based on the velocity of spoken aerosols when one is speaking in a normal voice. Perhaps trainer Shelly Mullenix can address the question of how far those aerosols will travel if one is yelling at the top of one's lungs.
Ahh, I can hear her say, the fans will be wearing masks. Will they? Sure, fans will walk into the stadium wearing masks, but when Alabama has the ball at third-down-and-four, how many of the yelling fans will be yelling through their masks? At that point, the person that is 6 feet in front and 2 feet lower might as well be zero feet away.
Am I the only person in this town that sees fall football as being a public health disaster waiting to happen? It surely feels like it.
GEORGE COCHRAN
mathematician
Baton Rouge