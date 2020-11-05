The COVID-19 juggernaut is headed back to Louisiana.
States north of us are seeing burgeoning cases as people spend more time indoors and grow weary of wearing masks and social distancing. Louisiana is doing remarkably well, with rates of infection, hospitalization and death at low and manageable levels.
Louisiana legislators have signed a petition to revoke Gov. John Bel Edwards’ COVID-19 restrictions for a week, a move that could open the door to the coming virus and revert us back to the frightening and deadly surges of April and July.
Remdesivir, the first antiviral to be FDA-approved (Oct. 22) for COVID-19, may not actually reduce mortality from this infection and monoclonal antibodies are not yet prime time. We need to buy more time for the vaccines to be proven safe and effective, as widespread vaccination is the only way to get to herd immunity without tremendous loss of life and suffering.
We should let the governor, in concert with the Louisiana Office of Public Health, do what is necessary to get us through this pandemic. I feel for the small businesses that are going out of business, but Louisiana is reopening gradually, and Edwards’ and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s strategies have placed us near the top of all states for control of the virus.
In the words of the poet Robert Frost, let us dare to take the road “less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.”
DAVID MASHATT
infectious diseases physician
New Orleans