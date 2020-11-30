I read with interest the piece by Emily Woodruff, “Report: La. next-to-last in social justice.”
What does the Rev. Fred Kammer mean, "There are a number of undocumented people (who are) first responders — nurses and doctors and health care workers and teachers?"
One simply must be documented — for criminal background checking alone — to be a nurse, a doctor, a health care worker or a teacher. Right?
Is he saying that we have undocumented workers in those positions?
AMY SANDRIDGE
epidemiologist and social worker
Metairie