I read with interest the piece by Emily Woodruff, “Report: La. next-to-last in social justice.”

What does the Rev. Fred Kammer mean, "There are a number of undocumented people (who are) first responders — nurses and doctors and health care workers and teachers?"

One simply must be documented — for criminal background checking alone — to be a nurse, a doctor, a health care worker or a teacher. Right?

Is he saying that we have undocumented workers in those positions?

AMY SANDRIDGE

epidemiologist and social worker

Metairie

