The ability of judges to perform their duties free from influence or control by other actors, whether governmental or private, is an essential tenet of our constitutional democracy.
Our nation’s Founding Fathers understood that our republic would depend on the separation of power between equal branches of government to provide a framework of checks and balances to safeguard civil liberties and protect citizens from the despotism of autocracy or the tyranny of dictatorship.
The attacks leveled at the men and women of our judiciary by those who disagree with their judicial decisions undermine society’s faith in the rule of law and denigrate our judicial system. Those who perpetrate these attacks seek to politicize the judiciary in order to foster division, distrust and fear. They are motivated by partisan agendas without regard for the lasting, perhaps irreparable, damage that their misguided antics may inflict on our institutions of government and our democracy.
Regrettably, it is not only politicians or other public figures who engage in this misconduct. Even some lawyers and their clients have opted to imitate these tactics to excuse their own shortcomings, to conceal weaknesses in their legal positions or simply to disparage the court or opposing counsel.
Judges are rightly held to the highest standards of ethics and professionalism, and while their rulings are not beyond scrutiny, they should not be subjected to vile personal attacks for upholding their oath to faithfully and impartially discharge and perform their duties.
We must reject these attacks for what they are: unfounded, partisan and highly unprofessional. These attacks have no place in our civil discourse and run counter to our most cherished values as law-abiding citizens.
Our state and federal judges are decent men and women who work tirelessly to safeguard our civil rights, to fairly adjudicate civil disputes, and to deliver equal treatment under the law and unbiased justice for all. They deserve our respect, admiration and gratitude.
JOSÉ R. COT
attorney
New Orleans