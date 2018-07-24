I write this letter with grief and outrage over the recent settlement by Loyola, the Catholic Church and the Jesuits over the allegations of sexual misconduct by my late husband, Ben Wren.

It was a shock when these allegations came out; and a shock again to see that Loyola settled the case without calling in one person in his defense (as far as I know). Ben has been dead 12 years; what an injustice to bring such allegations against a person who is no longer here to defend himself.

Wren was a real, genuine person, who practiced what he preached. He loved the church and helped me, and others, understand the real spiritual truths through Christian mystics, the practice of zazen, the joy of dancing, the beauty of Ikebana and calligraphy, and how the Mass could be a meaningful ritual.

He helped raise my youngest daughter. While in college, she told me she wished she could have known Ben as an adult because he was such a positive experience in her life. She told me she had a professor at LSU whom she loved and he reminded her of Ben.

It is regretful Loyola just paid off the accuser without fighting for the reputation of Ben and his integrity as a Jesuit and person. Many who knew and loved Ben don’t believe these allegations for one second. I speak up on his behalf. His character, his genuineness, great teaching and mentoring were a joy to have spent some time with.

Overall, Loyola did not support Ben Wren. He was a radical; he did not fear trying new ideas like teaching Zen classes. His classes were very popular.

I’ll never forget the folk dancing, the tai chi, sitting meditation, ikebana, learning the eight beatitudes, the eightfold path and making friendships for life. I do know that he did have some great Jesuit friends who were supportive of him, and I am thankful for that. He was, and is, the person who has had the greatest influence on my spiritual growth. Loyola and the Catholic Church participated in a grievous act of injustice to Ben Wren’s reputation. I write this letter as a witness of Ben’s character; and the positive influence he had on all those who knew and loved him.

I am sorry if abuse happened to this person who got the settlement, but I know absolutely it was not Ben Wren.

Patricia Wren

nurse practitioner

Abita Springs