According to Warren Buffett, when asked about finding a successor, he said the biggest single danger to the longevity of a successful company is picking the right successor — one who is personable, "the directors like 'em," they know how to put on an appearance. But they don't know what they're doing is the No. 1 risk for businesses.
One has to admit it is for the public a difficult job to get it right, too, to vote into office political leaders who maintain our country’s standing and longevity.
Will it take one generation to find out how well we picked over these last several years? So far, so good over the last several hundred years. But we are always at risk of later seeing our bridge collapsing on a foundation built by a succession of shoddy political craftsmen. Better to see it remaining solid and firm with high standing around the globe due to a keen voter-public eye continuing to make the right pick.
ALFRED STAHL
retired merchant
New Orleans