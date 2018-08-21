Four years ago, the East Baton Rouge Parish Chamber of Commerce, which represents small businesses, suggested the Terrace Interstate 110 exit to relieve (replace) the famous 50-year old design failure at the Washington Street Exit. In July 2019, Interstate 110 vehicles will no longer slam unsuspecting New Bridge eastbound motorists.
DOTD Secretary Sean Wilson, former planning chief, pushed the Terrace alternative to Washington, as did U.S. Rep. Garret Graves and Gov. John Bel Edwards. Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker gave the all-important green light two years ago. This $8.8 million solution is the best value in DOTD history.
Now, for a westbound design fix: Perkins and Acadian entrance ramps are dangerously short — only 600 feet clear merging. Safe entrances are double that. Two years and $20 million will solve this 50-year flaw. No concrete would be wasted on widening, if ever needed.
Other suggestions include: Restricted speed truck lanes, photo ticketing, emergency vehicle pull-offs and crossovers with 24/7 wreckers, and traffic police continuing education. Divert I-12 Northbound traffic to underutilized eight-lane Florida/Airline Inner Loop via Range/Rushing, at a probable cost of $25 million. Widen Airline to 6 lanes, Plank to Prairieville, at a probable cost of $100 million ( four times the benefit of a south loop Bridge).
The New Bridge will remain six lanes as will the two westbound I-10 bridge lanes. How will the proposed four-lane, $350-$500 million expansion squeeze into two lanes?
Destruction of Baton Rouge’s Historic City Park, Southdowns, Perkins Road and Valley Park is unacceptable. The Nairn Bridge will be removed for over a year (College and Acadian will be unbearable). Are seven years of interstate detours (Old Bridge everyone), orange barrels and reduced two-lane use worth it?
Innovative driverless vehicles, using less concrete not more, are driving the agendas of Apple, Google, Uber, Airbnb, and all automakers.
Undaunted, DOTD announced “dog-and-pony shows” for Aug. 28-30. The EBR Chamber has filed a formal objection and call for more open public dialogue. Dozens of cites are blocking interstate widening.
Bottom Line: EBR’s 10-year federal road share ($350 million) is being hijacked to widening I-10. This overkill has forced EBR voters to consider bellying up a 30-year $1 billion sales tax to fix mostly state and federal highways in our parish (Airline, Florida etc ). Don’t let the cart pull your horse.
Coleman Brown
infrastructure chair, EBR Chamber of Commerce
Baton Rouge