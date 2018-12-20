Jeff Hebert’s self-congratulatory letter confuses both terms: “short-term rental” and “blight.” Hotels, motels, bed-and-breakfasts, are all legal short-term rentals, but they almost never “help” with blight-and neither does Airbnb and its ilk. All of the above are almost always situated in thriving, desirable parts of a city. We should ask: Where are the proposals for short-term developments in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans? Canal street is anything but blighted. The property owners Hebert refers to are just sitting on their empty, poorly taxed and poorly maintained properties waiting for a tax break. (Paid for by us, the public.)
Want to fight blight? A. End short-term rental without homestead exemptions of the owner (as is being proposed by New Orleans City Council member Kristin Palmer). B. The city should force these owners to develop their abandoned buildings by properly taxing them. (Example: Mr. Cummings’ huge swath of land in Bywater sits empty and pays hardly any taxes.) C. Enforce the existing laws on short-term rentals and demand information from all website operators to facilitate law enforcement, as other cities do.
The real blight in New Orleans is not the empty lot or house here and there — it is the huge commercial buildings that define entire neighborhoods: the old United Medical Center on St. Claude, the military complex at the end of Poland avenue, the empty brick yard on Chartres at the end of Clouet running to Montegut ... these are just the tip of the iceberg.
Mark M. Gonzalez
attorney
New Orleans