As much as I try and forget 2016 for a number of reasons, today, a light bulb went off in my bald head. Let’s go back to 2016, after Hurricane Matthew moved the LSU-Florida football game and, more importantly, revealed the latest evidence of the Southeastern Conference’s love affair with Alabama.

As I said then, “Every LSU fan knows that the SEC has literally been in the tank for Alabama the whole time, and now add Florida to the list.”

If there was any doubt, the SEC crew in zebra stripes made it clear Saturday night. The league is in cahoots with the Crimson Tide. Yes, it appears there is collusion.

After the botched targeting call on LSU linebacker Devin White, the SEC is presented with a rare moment to atone for past sins and put to rest its prior affairs. It has an opportunity to take a stand for fairness and democracy.

These moments in history are fleeting.

I have to think back to June 12, 1987, when President Ronald Reagan stood in West Berlin and declared “tear down this wall” to find a similar moment in time of our history. (OK, I realize that LSU football is not as important as people living under tyranny — but it’s close.)

Rip up this suspension. It was a botched call, a botched review and could forever cement the SEC’s love affair with Alabama.

Commissioner Greg Sankey — I repeat, rip up this suspension. Don’t taint SEC football history with this skid mark of a decision.

We don’t need a recount. We don’t need an appeal. We need a old-fashioned showdown on Nov. 3 in Tiger Stadium between two of the country’s top teams.

In the name of all that is right, holy and just in this world, I beg SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey— tear this abomination of a decision down now.

Forever LSU.

James Carville

professional in residence, LSU Manship School of Mass Communication

New Orleans

