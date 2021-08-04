So let me see if I have this right. Free doughnuts, beer and hamburgers did not work. Threats of having to continue wearing a mask did not work. An entry into a state lottery for free scholarships and a chance at millions of dollars in prizes did not work. So now we will give away more taxpayer money by offering a $100 bribe to the idiots that refuse to get vaccinated!
How about this for an incentive — get vaccinated or you may die!
Instead of having a bunch of politicians, overpaid athletes and Hollywood talking heads try to convince people to get vaccinated, make some public service commercials with real people that have come close to dying, or had someone close to them actually die because they refused to get vaccinated.
If people get vaccinated just because of the money, their excuses to this point were just hogwash.
DAVID PALMISANO
retired communications worker
Marrero