Your headline in Sunday's edition did no credit to your position as the state's premier newspaper. What did you hope to achieve with that gratuitous slap at our flagship university, comparing academic levels with Clemson?
Did you not for a minute stop to think how seldom our state has reason to be overjoyed with anything at all? A once-in-a-lifetime, dream-come-true event, and you dump a bucket of ice water on all the happy, innocent joy of this season!
The least reflection on your part about the huge increase in your paper's circulation that has resulted from this amazing time should have produced a moment of hesitation at the very least. If you had to indulge in your virtue-signaling, you could have tucked it away in the back. Instead, you showed your ingratitude and mean-spirited disdain on the front page.
That you would throw shade on those beautiful young men and their coaches is unforgivable. I am thoroughly ashamed of you. Geaux Tigers!
SUSAN SAUNDERS
retired
Ville Platte