Thoughts about Michael Flynn: Admittedly, I am not in a position to know more than what I read about the Justice Department’s effort to dismiss the charges after conviction, but do have some concerns about the long-term ramifications of this action.
Flynn has been convicted of a federal crime. His guilty plea has been accepted by the federal court. He was charged with by a federal grand jury with crimes brought by a special prosecutor.
Now, the Justice Department has decided it has the power to undo all of that. If this is allowed, there is no longer a reason for a special prosecutor since actions taken can be reversed after the fact.
At the state level, can a newly elected district attorney dismiss charges brought by his or her predecessor after a person is found guilty? What if a person is found guilty by a jury after a trial?
It is no different legally than a conviction after a court-accepted guilty plea. I would argue that after conviction further action can be taken only by a court or by the president or governor, as the case may be, not by a prosecutor who either for political reasons or otherwise changes his or her mind or by a successor.
GLENN EVERETT
retired district judge
Broussard