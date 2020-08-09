On July 30, the U.S. Department of Commerce reported that between April and June, the national gross domestic product shrunk at a pace that would wipe out nearly a third of our economy if extended over a 12-month period, the largest plunge in economic growth since the government started reporting quarterly data. Government reports also indicate an annualized 64% drop in exports, while the U.S. Department of Labor reports that more than 1 million Americans have continued to apply for weekly jobless benefits.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are widespread and will have a lasting impact on our economy across a broad range of sectors, especially in Louisiana. Prior to the pandemic, employers were already suffering from a softened oil market. Manufacturers of oil and gas and chemical products, as well as vendors, suppliers and shippers are seeing unprecedented layoffs due to an already slowing economy compounded by the effects of the pandemic. According to The Advocate and The Times-Picayune, a quarter of Louisiana workers are currently seeking jobless benefits.
On the same day the bleak national GDP forecast was announced, the Crescent River Port Pilots’ Association asked the Louisiana Pilotage Fee Commission to vastly increase the rates their state-granted monopoly along the Mississippi River charges to Louisiana’s shippers, manufacturers and tourism industries who move cruise passengers and cargo, including grain and petrochemical products, to and from the international marketplace.
The proposal is designed to increase the average river pilot’s target salary by 47% to $697,000. This increase would be $223,000 above the Crescent Pilots’ reported “annual target compensation” of $473,692 for 2019, and $170,000 (32%) above the Crescent Pilots’ reported earned average compensation of $526,958 for 2019. The proposal also seeks to increase the number of pilots along the lower Mississippi River. Overall, this proposal represents $40 million of additional burden to shippers and customers, who already pay base revenue of $82 million to this monopoly service.
Pilots play a critical role in safe operations for shippers on the river, but the request for such a large raise in income is inconsistent with the economic uncertainty facing our state, when employers and families are tightening belts and making sacrifices to keep our economy afloat.
LORI LeBLANC
vice president, Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association
Baton Rouge