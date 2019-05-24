Louisiana’s great strengths are its people and its communities. But for the past several years, the people of Louisiana’s largest metropolitan areas have had access to opportunities that people in smaller cities such as mine have not.
The lack of statewide regulations for ride-sharing, that would allow companies like Uber and Lyft to operate everywhere, means communities like Alexandria do not have access to the job creation and improved mobility that this new technology makes possible.
That’s why when I represented Alexandria in Baton Rouge, I supported rules that would bring ride-sharing throughout the state. This year as mayor, I am calling on our legislators to come together once and for all to ensure that all Louisianians — even those in smaller communities — have access to ride-sharing.
We’ve seen in cities like New Orleans and Baton Rouge the impact ride-sharing can have. Drivers have the opportunity to earn money on their own schedules, residents have access to rides at the tap of a button, and businesses like restaurants and shops see more customers.
I hear regularly from constituents about why they need the affordable transportation option ride-sharing provides — from families who lack access to a car to students who need reliable rides home to seniors who need rides to their doctors.
Business executives representing national companies visiting Alexandria have also made clear that ride-sharing is a mode of transportation they expect to find. It is vital to our future business success that we demonstrate Louisiana can adapt to new technology and industries.
For the past two years, the Louisiana House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved bills creating one clear set of rules for ridesharing. The House unanimously approved this year’s statewide ride-sharing bill, and I encourage the members of the Senate to approve the bill this session. This should not be a controversial issue, with more than 40 states across the country already enacting statewide ride-sharing laws.
I believe people in every Louisiana community deserve to have the option of convenient, reliable, and affordable transportation. I encourage our state legislators to approve statewide ride-sharing this year. Communities like mine should not have to wait any longer.
Jeffrey W. Hall
mayor
Alexandria