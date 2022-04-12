What would a day be without the Smiley Anders column?
Speaking of Lent, we do know that every Sunday, we have to fast from Smiley. And when he goes on his "well deserved vacations," we go through withdrawal.
So thanks to The Advocate for these many years of helping us to smile our way through each day per our buddy known as Anders ... and his oft mentioned, Lady K ... as well as his many faithful contributors!
What a great stress relief Smiley's column is from all the bad news that we can be bombarded with daily and online — especially per the broadcast and print media, which live by the dictum of, "If it bleeds, it leads!"
It's hard to think about when the Smiley column will be no more ... but he has given us an eternal "Special People Dept.," of which he holds a prominent position!
"Which reminds me," ... a great transitional journalistic note that Smiley employs many times in his column...Spring has Sprung, and new life (stories) always lie ahead.
KEITH JOHN PAUL HORCASITAS
social worker
Baton Rouge