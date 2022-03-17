Conservative media like to slam Joe Biden for his energy policies, but in doing so, they are ignoring some inconvenient truths. For example, both U.S. oil and natural gas production are higher now than they were when President Donald Trump left office. (Daily oil: 11.1 million barrels per day in January-2021 and 11.6 million barrels per day in December 2021. Daily gas: 113 billion cubic feet per day in January 2021 and 119 billion cubic feet per day in December 2021 — source, the Energy Information Administration, latest reliable data.)
In fact, the U.S. is still the global leader in both oil and gas production, and we have recently achieved the highest gas production ever, even higher than under Trump. Southwest Louisiana is becoming a global LNG powerhouse and the destination for much of that gas is Europe. While we did see record-high oil production under Trump (13 million barrels per day in November and December 2019), the EIA believes we may exceed those levels in 2023 under Biden.
Importing Russian oil is a big conservative media talking point now, but, even when the U.S. was energy independent under Trump during 2019 and 2020, meaning that we exported more energy than we imported, we were importing oil from Russia. During 2019 and 2020 we imported an average of 529,000 barrels per day from Russia: December 2021 imports were 405 thousand barrels per day — source, the EIA.
It's inconvenient for Democrats because they’re supposed to be anti-fossil fuels, and it’s inconvenient for Republicans because Democrats are supposed to be anti-fossil fuels.
BOB MELTZ
retired geologist
Pearl River