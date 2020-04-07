Recently, Congress passed the CARES Act to stabilize the American economy and help struggling Americans pay their bills during a global pandemic. At its core, this bill should provide expanded unemployment benefits, individual stimulus checks, and financial assistance for distressed businesses in the form of forgivable loans from the Paycheck Protection Program. These relief provisions were designed to work together.
Unfortunately, both pieces aren’t being implemented together. While business relief is already being disbursed, benefits for individuals appear to be under attack. Virtually everyone who has lost income due to COVID-19 is eligible for at least $600 a week to help cover bills and any other unanticipated expense. As unemployment approaches levels not seen since the Great Depression, governors across the country have waived reemployment and search for work requirements. Despite the crisis, some Louisiana elected officials and business stakeholders have suggested that unemployment checks should be smaller than intended by Congress or be paired with unnecessary restrictions.
At the same time, the U.S. Department of Labor is adding restrictions, and significantly delaying the assistance workers and families desperately need today. Louisiana has experience setting up and running Disaster Unemployment, which the federal government program is modeled after. Our state’s familiarity with how it should be deployed; it’s difficult to understand why the U.S. DOL cannot disburse funds now instead of waiting weeks.
COVID-19 has placed unprecedented strain on Americans. I cannot overstate the cruel and unusual punishment these decisions will inflict on people trying to make ends meet. The U.S. DOL’s timeline demonstrates a lack of urgency and a desire to delay its obligation. Conversely, we have seen no delay in the stimulus package’s business-centric initiatives. There is no reason that large new programs can be set up in three days while a program simply to expand UI for workers takes weeks. The Trump administration has gotten a lot of things wrong over the years, but this would be among the most irrational decisions so far.
The programs to help businesses and individuals need to all be up and running. The case for getting the money into people’s pockets quickly is clear. The moral case is even clearer. It’s wrong to withhold funds from Louisianans who need to feed, clothe, and house their families. Reducing public benefits during a pandemic is unacceptable. During a disaster, we come together and help each other, not wield bureaucracy to make Americans’ lives harder. That’s why I urge the president to release these funds now.
CEDRIC RICHMOND
member of Congress
New Orleans