I was so glad to read retired professor Terry Dantin’s letter Friday about how mean James Carville’s Democratic rhetoric is.
It proved one thing wrong: I have always heard that the colleges in this country have only liberal teachers. The other thing I learned that I wished weren’t true was that if you have enough education you wouldn’t be gullible enough to drink the Kool-Aid of any party and regurgitate word for word their rhetoric, like Dantin did.
To me he sounded just like Carville from the other end of the political spectrum. I believe as long as two well-educated people like these choose to stay at the extreme ends on the right and left this country will stay divided and become more so.
CLIFF JOHNSON
retired boilermaker
St. Amant