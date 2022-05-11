Letter writer Louis Fuchs, like many others, appears upset that the Supreme Court may issue a ruling that Roe v. Wade should be overturned. He writes, "At some point, will they find that slavery is constitutional because it is not mentioned in the Constitution?”
In fact, slavery is most definitely "mentioned" in the Constitution — specifically forbidden by the 13th Amendment. He should also know the court’s job is to rule on the constitutionality of laws, rulings, etc. that are challenged in court.
The Constitution does not mention abortion at all. Rather, a ruling from a previous court is that Roe violates a women's right to privacy, except that the Constitution doesn't mention that either. Rather, the 4th amendment states: "The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched and the persons or things to be seized."
That has been viewed as a right to privacy, and Section 8 of the Constitution, which gives the federal government authority over many types of commerce, has also been used to justify abortion.
Should the justices give a final ruling in favor the Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion, the effect would not outlaw abortion across the board. Instead, the states make their own laws regarding allowing abortions within their borders.
Note, too, that "protesters" do not have the right to protest at the homes of anyone — witness, plaintiff, judge or others — regarding the outcome or consideration of a trial or other legal decision. This would include the justices. Those who do so should be arrested.
RONALD USNER
mortgages, retired
Slidell