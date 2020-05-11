Kudo's to columnist Will Sutton for his recent piece ("If this is coronavirus war, we're going to lose because people ignore rules", May 4). We New Orleanians can, and must, do better in following our leaders' safety mandates, including the wearing of masks and social distancing. If our community is to slowly re-open, then it is our absolute responsibility to adhere to the required guidelines. Period, end of story. New Orleanians are the most loving, passionate and resilient people anywhere. Let's truly demonstrate that care by safeguarding not only our own health but, even more importantly, the health of others around us.
I know we are all tired of being home-bound, and our economy is taking a huge hit, but let's also approach things with great caution and not be led down a hurried path when we are still facing an unprecedented and frightening crisis. More than any other people, New Orleanians know from 15 years ago the devastating effect of having a false sense of security and not being fully prepared. We have already seen more than 2,000 of our Louisiana friends and neighbors tragically perish, with national modeling suggesting that death rates may double as phased in re-opening proceeds. Like others, I appreciate the importance of re-starting the economy, but not at the expense of any more New Orleanians unnecessarily taken from this world. Whether we like it or not, good business requires good health, and one cannot force-feed the former without the latter.
I applaud our governor, mayor and regional elected officials for prioritizing citizenry health over everything else, despite drawing political fire from some corners. We have made progress the past month and avoided a health care capacity crisis because of their wise decisions and New Orleanians willingness to follow them. Let's not deviate from that path now by being ignorant, or worse selfish, and putting other people's lives at stake. We are all afforded a constitutional right to protest, but rather than putting our energies toward staged national political rallies, let us instead protest people not following the safety rules intended to keep all of us healthy and alive.
We will survive this crisis through an effective vaccine or treatment which will eventually allow society to return to a sense of normalcy, whatever that term may ultimately mean. Until then, though, put on your mask with pride, and let's be guided by the love and welfare of our fellow residents. By doing so, we will demonstrate yet once again what makes New Orleans the special place it is!
ARNIE D. FIELKOW
nonprofit executive, former City Council member
New Orleans