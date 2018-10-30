Amendment 2 provides us with a historic opportunity to correct the serious mistake that the majority of the delegates to the 1973 Constitutional Convention made when they voted to continue Louisiana’s misguided practice allowing for less-than-unanimous verdicts in criminal jury trials. Those delegates were persuaded by the obvious: nonunanimous jury verdicts are “efficient.” And so they are. But such efficiency comes at a high cost. Verdicts have consequences and effects that extend years and decades beyond the hours it takes a jury to reach its verdict.
Without unanimity, jurors’ decisions may but, to my point, need not take into account the viewpoints, concerns, insights, and especially doubts of every juror. For jurors serving in a particular case, their deliberations may well be more time-consuming or extended, and thus seemingly inefficient, on account of their efforts to reach unanimity. When a verdict is unanimous, however, every juror has the moral assurance that his or her decision was shared completely. And, for those not directly involved in the decision-making in a particular case, the unanimous verdict affords an abiding confidence in the jury’s decision that is simply absent and unattainable when a verdict is less than unanimous.
I commend John Simerman, your writer, and The Advocate for spotlighting the deficiencies in the practice of less-than-unanimous jury verdicts and thus bringing public attention and legislative action to correct the practice. Requiring unanimous verdicts in all criminal jury trials will — without a doubt — improve the administration of justice and improve confidence in our criminal justice system.
PAUL A. BONIN
criminal court judge
New Orleans