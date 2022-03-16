It seems to me that Russia's attack on the maternity hospital in Mariupol raises the Russian destruction in Ukraine to the level of genocide.
If so, then the fact that Ukraine is not in North Atlantic Treaty Organization means nothing. According to the United Nations convention on genocide, signatories are obligated to come to the aid of countries where genocide is occurring to suppress acts of genocide.
It's time for a case against Russia to be brought and decided by the International Criminal Court and for the UN to step in and stop the genocide.
ROMI ELNAGAR
retired teacher, librarian
Baton Rouge