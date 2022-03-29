desk stock file photo school

During a tour of the West Jefferson High School with coronavirus precautions it can be seen that each desk in the classroom has a grey or red sticker on the top corner in Harvey, La. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Each period, students will be asked to alternate their use of desks and to clean them off after each class. The school is scheduled to open on August 26. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER

I am writing at the suggestion of several pastors. I applaud the forthcoming bill prohibiting classroom teachers from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity. This bill addresses a problem that has gone unchecked for decades.

I recall my own education in the 1960s and 1970s. Early on, we read countless stories about a beautiful princess marrying a handsome prince, and we were expected to approve of their heterosexuality. Things got worse as I grew older.

I was bullied into reading Romeo and Juliet — the story of two straight people so little in control of their sexuality that they caused six deaths. The teacher thought we should regard them as heroes. When I refused, he penalized my grade.

Teachers constantly flaunted their sexual orientation. The women talked about their husbands. The men referred to their wives.

I will never get over my third-grade teacher announcing in October, “My husband and I are expecting a baby,” and then holding 8-year-olds hostage in her classroom as she grew bigger and bigger, month after month! What a man and a woman do together is not my business, but they have no right to require children to bear witness to the results.

As for gender identity, I can’t count the times I heard a teacher say, “Boys don’t play with dolls,” or “Susan, boys would like you better if you weren’t so bossy!” How often did a male teacher stand in front of the room, bragging about tools? Football put boys into hyper-masculine attire and girls in sequined onesies, in ways clearly intended to enforce someone’s vision of gender identity. What gave the schools that right?

I look forward to the day when schools and teachers never promote their views of sexual orientation or gender identity. My only question is: When will that day be?

CLAYTON DELERY

retired K-12 teacher

New Orleans

Want to see your opinion published in The Advocate | Times-Picayune? Submit a letter to the editor.