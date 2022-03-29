I am writing at the suggestion of several pastors. I applaud the forthcoming bill prohibiting classroom teachers from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity. This bill addresses a problem that has gone unchecked for decades.
I recall my own education in the 1960s and 1970s. Early on, we read countless stories about a beautiful princess marrying a handsome prince, and we were expected to approve of their heterosexuality. Things got worse as I grew older.
I was bullied into reading Romeo and Juliet — the story of two straight people so little in control of their sexuality that they caused six deaths. The teacher thought we should regard them as heroes. When I refused, he penalized my grade.
Teachers constantly flaunted their sexual orientation. The women talked about their husbands. The men referred to their wives.
I will never get over my third-grade teacher announcing in October, “My husband and I are expecting a baby,” and then holding 8-year-olds hostage in her classroom as she grew bigger and bigger, month after month! What a man and a woman do together is not my business, but they have no right to require children to bear witness to the results.
As for gender identity, I can’t count the times I heard a teacher say, “Boys don’t play with dolls,” or “Susan, boys would like you better if you weren’t so bossy!” How often did a male teacher stand in front of the room, bragging about tools? Football put boys into hyper-masculine attire and girls in sequined onesies, in ways clearly intended to enforce someone’s vision of gender identity. What gave the schools that right?
I look forward to the day when schools and teachers never promote their views of sexual orientation or gender identity. My only question is: When will that day be?
CLAYTON DELERY
retired K-12 teacher
New Orleans