Nobody loves LSU sports more than me.
I count being at Rosenblatt in 1991 with my 12-year-old son when Skip Bertman and his boys kicked in the pressure door to the national championship as one of the highlights of my life.
Paying $100 million over 10 years to Brian Kelly to coach the LSU football team while also paying $17 million to Ed Orgeron and another $4 million to his former staff not to coach the same team is a lot of money, especially in a state that ranks 49th in America in poverty.
Yes, it’s private money being spent. But don’t ever say with a straight face that there’s not enough money in Louisiana for us to not have better roads, bridges or public schools.
ALEX CHAPMAN
lawyer
Ville Platte