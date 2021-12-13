The Advocate articles about wind power say: "Study sees potential for 510,000 megawatts, double current needs of all five Gulf states."
The articles emphasize what the oil and gas industry has accomplished so far. We have platforms, derricks, anchoring legs, lift boats and wind blades. All these components can be modified to accommodate use on wind farms.
All of these components are designed and manufactured in Louisiana. Let the scientists and engineers who have built up the oil and gas industry be a major leader in shifting to wind power. They know from their experience what will be best to make the transition to wind farms. Louisiana has an advantage here thanks to those in the gas and oil business.
The year 2050 has been used as a target year when there will be a balance between carbon dioxide entering the environment and being absorbed by plants or sequestered in caverns. We need to make this transition much sooner than 2050 before more Lauras, Deltas and Idas. We really to transition to wind farms now.
We Louisianians have an opportunity to focus our experience in oil and gas on environmental concerns and design, manufacture and install wind farm solutions. This is an opportunity to prove to the world that wind farms can reduce global warming gasses on a very large scale.
COURT FREEMAN
retired assistant hospital analyst
Baton Rouge