I live in southeast Baton Rouge where the stolen car from the IHOP shooting was taken and set on fire. I did not know anything was amiss until I saw the fire truck at the end of the street and a person stopped to ask me if I had seen two people running past me.
The next day, as I went for a walk, a reporter from one of the local TV stations was trying to find someone to talk to about the previous day’s events. He asked me if I lived in the neighborhood; I indicated that I live up the street but that I didn’t witness anything. Then he asked, “Do you feel safe?” My first thought was that was one of those stupid questions that TV reporters ask in order to elicit an emotional response so my reply was, “What are you going to do?” The reporter nodded his head and said “Yeah.” I continued my walk but I couldn’t stop thinking about that question.
I thought about it as I watched the news reports about Louisiana doing away with the concealed carry permit and the Texas legislature voting to allow everyone to openly carry a firearm. I thought about it as I watched reports of a shooting that killed a one-year-old at her birthday party and again when a young boy was shot while sitting in his car seat on his way to school; and again, as I read about one of our Louisiana legislators threaten to get her gun and settle an argument with another legislator.
I guess now I would have to answer what I thought was a stupid question with a very emphatic no. While I try really hard not to think about it, in the back of my mind, it’s there. What if I honk my horn at the driver that cuts me off; what if the couple in the next car get into an argument and she pulls her gun and starts shooting; what if I’m walking into the store and one of the employees is having a “bad day?” What if, what if, what if?
What if this country made it harder for stupid people to get a gun?
JACK MORGAN
U.S. Navy retired
Baton Rouge