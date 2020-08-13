From 2003 to 2006, the U.S. Postal Service generated $9.3 billion in profits. In 2006, the Republican Congress passed the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, which forced the USPS to fund in advance 75 years of current and future employees’ health care and pension costs.
Members of the Republican Party and the president continue to attack the postal service for losing money, under funding the very expenses that the GOP imposed upon the agency. Now the situation is being used to potentially negatively impact the 2020 elections in which more Americans than ever will want to use mail-in ballots due to the threat of the pandemic.
Our republic depends on free elections and more than ever upon fully funding the post office, not to mention the delivery of medications, bills and even paychecks.
TERRY VERIGAN
consultant
Metairie