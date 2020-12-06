How many COVID-19 positive cases does it take in one school campus to warrant a school shut down and move to virtual learning? Nobody knows.
The school I work at in Jefferson Parish has had more than14 COVID-19 positive cases among students and staff. We have had more than 100 students and staff quarantined in the last 15 days alone. That is at one school. Yet we are still open.
There are not enough teachers left standing in our building to properly teach classes. Yet we are still open. There is no office staff left standing. They have all been quarantined. A paraprofessional has been assigned to monitor the front office. There are not enough custodial staff left standing to properly clean and disinfect the desks where students sit for over six hours a day. Yet we are still open.
The sad truth is Jefferson Parish will do anything to keep those school doors open even though our school is a COVID-19 hot spot. The district administration has said they will not close any schools unless required to by the governor.
Keeping schools open is their priority. Not safety. Not education. Their only priority is open doors.
Jefferson Parish Schools were given a pass by Gov. John Bel Edwards when he did not intervene on the school's behalf, and clearly mandate specific safety measures for our Louisiana schools. Jefferson Parish Schools have been covering up the real number of COVID-19 cases on our campuses.
Parents, ask your children's teachers. They'll tell you the truth. Jefferson Parish won't.
VICTORIA BAUR
teacher
Metairie