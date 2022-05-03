The juxtaposition of two stories in a recent paper neatly illustrates the schizophrenic nature of Louisiana politics when it comes to education.
One story tells how we are behind neighboring states in teacher salaries, even with a proposed pay raise. Also, according to WalletHub, we rank 50th in quality of public education. Any wonder why teachers wouldn’t want to come here?
The other story tells of business lobbyists opposing a bill that would guarantee local governing bodies such as school boards the ability to have a say in how much of their tax revenues they would receive. One hears the argument that such exemptions are needed to attract businesses because our poorly trained workforce is at a disadvantage.
Does then the business community really want our students to remain at the bottom?
DAVID LINDENFELD
retired professor
Baton Rouge