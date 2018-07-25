I would like to thank Beth Courtney and her staff at Louisiana Public Broadcasting for bringing the documentary, "Cancer: The Emperor of All Maladies," to area viewers. It was another tremendous job done by Ken Burns. It was insightful, educational and informative. My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1976 at age 61. Unfortunately, she lost her battle two years later. I was diagnosed in 2008 at age 61 of the same thing. However, I am now a seven-year survivor and still going strong. The key to my success was early detection by Dr. Jay Brooks M.D., Sydney Prescott NP-C, Dr. George Golightly M.D. and Deborah Mayeux, LPN of Ochsner Health Center.
Thanks to their skills and expertise, I am able to write this letter. I would also like to thank the wonderful oncology nurses, namely, Daphne, Shelly, Stacey, Kellie, Kelly and Tameka and any others I failed to mention at Ochsner Health Center. Their support and encouragement made my journey not so frightening. I would like to tell all of our legislators, both state and federal, to continue the funding for cancer research so that we can have more survivors. I hope we can erase this disease before my granddaughter is 21.
Susan Curtis
retired teacher and cancer survivor
Baton Rouge