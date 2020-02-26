NO.argus.022520.2760.jpg
A member of the junior court tosses beads as the 48th Krewe of Argus parade rolls for Mardi Gras in Metairie Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, to the theme, ‘Argus Rolls Down the Yellow Brick Road.’ Brian Chehardy reigned as Argus XXXVI and Callie Cvitanovich as Queen Argus XXXVI. The parade featured more than 400 riders on 25 floats and nearly 60 units. The World Champion Little League team from River Ridge rode as special guests.

 STAFF PHOTO BY SCOTT THRELKELD

The latest death during a parade has caused the city to make a knee-jerk reaction to ban all tandem floats. A much simpler answer to this problem is to keep paradegoers away from the floats.

It is plain to see from watching these parades on TV that paradegoers are allowed way too much latitude in their ability to approach and get near to the floats. The entire parade route must be lined with barricades that will not allow anyone to get near the floats.

Splitting up tandem floats is not the answer since the problem will remain wherein paradegoers will still be able to get way too close to the moving floats.

LOUIS LESTER JR.

golf sales

Metairie

