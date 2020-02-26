A member of the junior court tosses beads as the 48th Krewe of Argus parade rolls for Mardi Gras in Metairie Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, to the theme, ‘Argus Rolls Down the Yellow Brick Road.’ Brian Chehardy reigned as Argus XXXVI and Callie Cvitanovich as Queen Argus XXXVI. The parade featured more than 400 riders on 25 floats and nearly 60 units. The World Champion Little League team from River Ridge rode as special guests.