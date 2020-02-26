The latest death during a parade has caused the city to make a knee-jerk reaction to ban all tandem floats. A much simpler answer to this problem is to keep paradegoers away from the floats.
It is plain to see from watching these parades on TV that paradegoers are allowed way too much latitude in their ability to approach and get near to the floats. The entire parade route must be lined with barricades that will not allow anyone to get near the floats.
Splitting up tandem floats is not the answer since the problem will remain wherein paradegoers will still be able to get way too close to the moving floats.
LOUIS LESTER JR.
golf sales
Metairie